Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 303,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $201.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

