Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $10,729,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 83,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.