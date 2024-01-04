Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.72 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

