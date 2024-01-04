Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,181 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

