Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,398 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

