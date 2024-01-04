Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,068 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

