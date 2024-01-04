Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,071 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

