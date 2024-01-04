Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

