Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 775,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,234.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,187.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,027.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

