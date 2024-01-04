Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in RB Global by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 120.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

