Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amcor were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

