Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $207,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

