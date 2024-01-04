Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

