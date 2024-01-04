Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $203,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,427.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,399.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,433.60. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

