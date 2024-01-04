Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 3,158 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

