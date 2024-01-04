Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

CNK stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

