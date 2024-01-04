Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

