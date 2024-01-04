Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.