Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:C opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

