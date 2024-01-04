ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

