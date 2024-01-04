Clime Capital Limited (CAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 24th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

