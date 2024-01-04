Clime Capital Limited (CAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 24th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 69.47.
Clime Capital Company Profile
