Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6.6%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $161.26 and last traded at $162.48. 11,987,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 13,201,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,212 shares of company stock worth $112,432,593 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.