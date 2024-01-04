Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

