Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.