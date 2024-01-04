Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 134,961 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCO opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.