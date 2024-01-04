Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 134,961 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

