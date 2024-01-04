Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

