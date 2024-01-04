Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.89% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,662,000 after buying an additional 144,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

