Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.