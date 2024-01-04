Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,112 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

