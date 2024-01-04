Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 24,019 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.90% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:NULG opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.