Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,581 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,071.99, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.