Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 9.92% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $260.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.