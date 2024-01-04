Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $22,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FVAL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

