Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter.

PSEP opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $547.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

