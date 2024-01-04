Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.14 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 291,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 226,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,700,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

