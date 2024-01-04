Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $23.04 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.84% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.