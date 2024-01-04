Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

