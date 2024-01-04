Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 708,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,161,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.