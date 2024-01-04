Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.59% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

