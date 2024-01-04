Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.19% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

