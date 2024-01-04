Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $21,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

