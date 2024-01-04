Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 102,916 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

XMHQ stock opened at $86.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

