Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

