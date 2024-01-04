Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 28,946 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Clorox worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 436.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 66.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after acquiring an additional 421,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

CLX stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

