Comparing Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Century Therapeutics and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Novavax 0 1 2 0 2.67

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 307.55%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.25%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -5,183.16% -49.28% -29.35% Novavax -52.29% N/A -30.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $5.20 million 38.31 -$130.93 million ($2.19) -1.52 Novavax $1.98 billion 0.29 -$657.94 million ($6.37) -0.77

Century Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD22 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-107, an iPSC-derived Nectin-4 CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy product candidate; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

