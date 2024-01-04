Comparing Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) & Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Atlantic American 1.67% 7.28% 2.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Life Group and Atlantic American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.58 -$8.81 million N/A N/A Atlantic American $187.85 million 0.26 $1.52 million $0.13 18.62

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Life Group and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atlantic American beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction; school bus contracts; and performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company offers individual and group whole life insurance products; medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance products comprising various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other products, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident expense, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic American Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Atlantic American / Delta Group.

