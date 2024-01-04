Comparing Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transat A.T. and Airbnb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A $0.59 4.66 Airbnb $8.40 billion 10.30 $1.89 billion $8.27 16.13

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Transat A.T.. Transat A.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transat A.T. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Airbnb 5 15 13 0 2.24

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Transat A.T. and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Transat A.T. currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 87.88%. Airbnb has a consensus target price of $139.52, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Transat A.T.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transat A.T. is more favorable than Airbnb.

Profitability

This table compares Transat A.T. and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 56.87% 42.50% 13.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Transat A.T. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airbnb beats Transat A.T. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc., engages in tourism business in the Americas and Europe. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc. In addition, it engages in the retail distribution activities, which includes providing advice to travelers. The company markets its products through third parties and its own distribution network. As of October 31, 2023, it has thirteen Airbus A330s, fifteen Airbus A321LRs, and eight Airbus A321ceos fleets. Transat A.T. Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.