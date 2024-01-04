Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 16,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative return on equity of 82.80% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COMP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.49.

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,944,208 shares of company stock worth $39,726,005. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

