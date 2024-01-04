Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

