Contrasting PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) & Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.54 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S $446.20 million 4.49 -$49.19 million $0.49 17.47

Volatility and Risk

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S 12.21% 0.06% 9.49%

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats PHAXIAM Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Germany, Belgium, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

